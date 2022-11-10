Do term insurance plans have a waiting period after purchase?

A term insurance has no waiting period for natural death or accidental death, barring death by suicide. Even suicide is excluded only for the first year of the policy. In case of a claim within the first few years of the policy, the insurer may do an investigation on the cause and circumstances of the claim. The purpose of such investigation is to identify if there was any material non-disclosure by the policyholder. Otherwise, there are no waiting periods, and a claim is admissible immediately.

