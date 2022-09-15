Do the changes in add-on policy impact your motor insurance?

Motor insurance is based on a common framework, which is followed by all insurers. Add-ons are a way to make changes to this common legal baseline. You should not interpret add-on literally to mean additional premium. Objective of this add-on is to encourage more people to buy motor insurance, and increase penetration. ‘Pay As You Drive’ will help you optimize premium based on usage. So, someone who uses their vehicle less, need not pay the regular annual premium. If policyholders find that the usage-based premium is inefficient, they would still have the option to pay the regular annual premium with no linkage to actual usage. Overall, it will be a more beneficial move for policyholders and will give them more options.

