Do US citizens in India need to disclose their foreign assets in ITR?

Although, the income-tax department has provided some relief by adding a note in the income tax return, which states that in case of an individual, not being an Indian citizen, who is in India on a business, employment or student visa, an asset acquired during any financial year in which he was non-resident is not mandatory to be reported if no income is derived from that asset during the current financial year. However, given the onerous consequences under the Black Money (Undisclosed Foreign Income and Assets) and Imposition of Tax Act, 2015 and the onus to prove that the asset is a non-income generating asset, it is recommended to report all foreign assets.