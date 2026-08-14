Do you have pension-related doubts? EPFO to hold live session on 18 August to answer queries: Here's how to join

The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) will host a live session on 18 August, allowing members and stakeholders to raise their grievances and seek resolutions.

The session will focus on pension-related issues, with experts addressing queries and clarifying concerns.

The session begins at noon, and interaction will take place via comments. Members can post their questions in the comments section and receive answers during the live interaction.

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Here's how to join EPFO live session The EPFO announced the session details through a post on X on 13 August.

“YOU ASK, EPFO ANSWERS!

Join EPFO’s LIVE SESSION on PENSION

📅 18.08.2026 | 🕛 12:00 Noon

Ask your pension-related questions in the comments and get answers from EPFO experts!



YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/live/lpBrWwRyfh8

See post here

Members can connect with EPFO on social media The live session on 18 August will be available through EPFO’s official social media platforms. This includes YouTube, Facebook and Instagram.

Members and associated stakeholders can join the broadcast, write their pension-related questions in the comment sections and receive resolutions.

Benefit of this initiative The key benefit is that EPFO members and pensioners can interact directly with the organization's experts. The live session will cover pension-related matters, claims, eligibility, benefits and other aspects of the Employees’ Pension Scheme (EPS).

EPFO consistently engages with members through its digital platforms to provide information and address concerns on PF, pension and other social security services.

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