Do you have pension-related doubts? EPFO to hold live session on 18 August to answer queries: Here's how to join

EPFO will hold a live pension session on 18 August, allowing members to raise EPS queries and grievances. Know the timing, platforms, key pension topics and practical tips before participating in the EPFO live session.

Shivam Shukla
Updated14 Aug 2026, 11:48 AM IST
EPFO members can raise pension-related questions during the live session on August 18, offering them an opportunity to seek official clarification on EPS eligibility, claims and benefits. (Photo: Mint)
EPFO members can raise pension-related questions during the live session on August 18, offering them an opportunity to seek official clarification on EPS eligibility, claims and benefits. (Photo: Mint)(MINT_PRINT)

The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) will host a live session on 18 August, allowing members and stakeholders to raise their grievances and seek resolutions.

The session will focus on pension-related issues, with experts addressing queries and clarifying concerns.

The session begins at noon, and interaction will take place via comments. Members can post their questions in the comments section and receive answers during the live interaction.

Also Read | EPFO Vishwas 2026: Settle pending EPF damage cases at reduced rates till 29 Dec

Here's how to join EPFO live session

The EPFO announced the session details through a post on X on 13 August.

“YOU ASK, EPFO ANSWERS!
Join EPFO’s LIVE SESSION on PENSION

📅 18.08.2026 | 🕛 12:00 Noon

Ask your pension-related questions in the comments and get answers from EPFO experts!

YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/live/lpBrWwRyfh8

Facebook -https://www.facebook.com/events/1535530637723344/

Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/p/Db-r11xGMeb/?igsh=YXkzeDg0M2hncmFi

See post here

Members can connect with EPFO on social media

The live session on 18 August will be available through EPFO’s official social media platforms. This includes YouTube, Facebook and Instagram.

Members and associated stakeholders can join the broadcast, write their pension-related questions in the comment sections and receive resolutions.

Benefit of this initiative

The key benefit is that EPFO members and pensioners can interact directly with the organization's experts. The live session will cover pension-related matters, claims, eligibility, benefits and other aspects of the Employees’ Pension Scheme (EPS).

EPFO consistently engages with members through its digital platforms to provide information and address concerns on PF, pension and other social security services.

Also Read | EPFO showing wrong service history? What employees should check immediately

For more details and recent developments related to EPFO, visit its website, as this is the governing body that manages both the Employees' Provident Fund (EPF) and the Employees' Pension Scheme (EPS).

About the Author

Shivam Shukla

Shivam writes on personal finance, equity markets, and mutual funds. He has previously contributed to several leading publications, including Moneycontrol. He can be reached at shivam.shukla@htdigital.in

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