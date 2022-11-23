Do you have to forego HRA exemption to claim interest deduction on home loan?

When a taxpayer owns a house property in respect of which he services a home loan but resides in a different city owing to work or any other justifiable reason, he may be entitled to claim benefits in Income Tax under the old tax regime
I am currently working with a company in Chennai and live in a rented house against which I claim a tax exemption from the House Rent Allowance (HRA) in my salary. I want to buy a house in my hometown in Telangana where my parents can live and I also intend to move back in a few years.
Can I get any tax benefits for purchase of a house even if I don’t live there? If yes, will I have to forego the exemption benefit of HRA which I am currently getting?
A general confusion among salaried people is whether they will have to forego the exemption benefit of House Rent Allowance (HRA) received from their employer to claim a deduction of interest on their home loan.
Since you are currently claiming the tax exemption for HRA, you must have opted for the old tax regime.
When a taxpayer owns a house property in respect of which he services a home loan but resides in a different city owing to work or any other justifiable reason, he may be entitled to claim the following benefits in Income Tax under the old tax regime:
i) Tax exemption basis section 10(13A) of Income Tax Tact for rent paid against HRA received from his employer
ii) Deduction from taxable income (up to ₹2 lakh a year) under section 24(b) of the Income Tax Act for interest paid on the home loan of the owned property