Do you have to pay tax on foreign travel expenses?

Here’s another example. Say, Asha travels to Dubai on a company sponsored trip in March 2022 and the company incurs an expense of ₹2.1 lakh on this trip. She believes that since it is foreign travel, she will have to file an ITR and disclose this in it. However, the requirements stated above are only for expenditure incurred from one’s own source of income and hence company-sponsored foreign travel is out of its purview. Now, suppose after her official trip, she plans to extend her visit and go to Abu Dhabi and her personal expenditure comes to ₹2.5 lakh. She will have to file ITR and make the disclosure for ₹2.5 lakh spent out of her own source of income.