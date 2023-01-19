Do you need a CA? Here’s how to find the right one

People we spoke with said they would choose a CA based on recommendations from family and friends, rather than online searches. Most CAs that we spoke with, too, reiterated that they got a majority of their clients by word of mouth. Kumble had a few other suggestions. One option is to ask your financial advisor to recommend a CA. Another could be to read articles written by CAs in newspapers and magazines, and based on that figure out their areas of expertise. But it is ideal to have a conversation with them on your requirements before you sign up.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}