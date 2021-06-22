Do you need a super top-up health insurance policy?

When should you opt for super top-up insurance: Ankit Agrawal, chief executive officer and co-founder, InsuranceDekho.com, suggests that people should buy a super top-up plan if they are senior citizens or parents, since it offers greater coverage at an affordable premium. If they are dissatisfied with the coverage of their existing health insurance policy, then a super top-up plan is a good option. Besides, if they want to upgrade their health insurance plan provided by their employer they can go for a super top-up plan.