Do you need to file an ITR? Check the conditions that make income tax return filing mandatory

Income is not the only factor that determines whether an ITR must be filed. Several other conditions, including high-value transactions, bank deposits, business turnover, professional receipts and foreign assets, can also require ITR filing.

Sheetal Goel
Updated5 Jul 2026, 11:26 AM IST
Do you need to file an ITR? Check these mandatory filing conditions (AI-Generated Image)
Do you need to file an ITR? Check these mandatory filing conditions (AI-Generated Image)

Many taxpayers assume that filing an Income Tax Return (ITR) is necessary only when their income crosses the basic exemption limit. However, there are several other conditions under which filing an ITR becomes compulsory, irrespective of whether tax is ultimately payable.

Apart from income, certain high-value financial transactions, foreign assets, business turnover and professional receipts also require ITR filing.

Here's a look at the key situations where filing an ITR is compulsory for the financial year 2025-26 (assessment year 2026-27).

Conditions that make ITR filing mandatory

Income exceeds the basic exemption limit

The most common reason for mandatory ITR filing is when your total income exceeds the basic exemption limit.

Under the old tax regime, the exemption limit is:

2.5 lakh for individuals below 60 years

3 lakh for senior citizens (60 years but less than 80 years of age)

5 lakh for super senior citizens (80 years or more)

Under the new tax regime, the basic exemption limit is 4 lakh for all age groups.

Also Read | ITR calendar gets reset: New filing deadlines, extended revision window

Savings bank deposits exceed 50 lakh

If the aggregate amount deposited in one or more savings bank accounts exceeds 50 lakh during a financial year, filing an ITR is mandatory, even if your taxable income is below the exemption threshold.

Current account deposits cross 1 crore

Individuals or businesses that deposit more than 1 crore in aggregate in one or more current accounts during the financial year are required to file an ITR.

Foreign travel expenses exceed 2 lakh

If you spend more than 2 lakh on foreign travel for yourself or any other person during the financial year, you must file an income tax return, regardless of your taxable income.

Electricity bill exceeds 1 lakh

A person whose annual electricity consumption results in bills exceeding 1 lakh in a financial year is also required to file an ITR.

Business turnover exceeds 60 lakh

Taxpayers carrying on a business must file an ITR if their annual turnover exceeds 60 lakh, even if their taxable income is otherwise below the exemption limit.

TDS or TCS crosses the prescribed limit

ITR filing is compulsory if the total Tax Deducted at Source (TDS) or Tax Collected at Source (TCS) during the financial year is:

  • At least 25,000 for most taxpayers
  • At least 50,000 or more for senior citizens

Professional receipts exceed 10 lakh

Professionals such as doctors, lawyers, architects, consultants and freelancers must file an ITR if their gross professional receipts exceed 10 lakh during the financial year.

You own foreign assets or have signing authority abroad

Resident individuals who hold foreign assets, have a financial interest in any overseas entity, or possess signing authority in a foreign bank account are required to file an ITR, irrespective of their income level.

Also Read | e-Verify your ITR: A mandatory step to complete your tax filing
S. No.When ITR filing becomes mandatoryThreshold / Condition
1Annual income is above the tax-free limitOld regime: 2.5 lakh, New regime: 4 lakh
2Large deposits in savings bank accountTotal deposits exceed 50 lakh during the financial year
3High-value deposits in current accountAggregate deposits are more than 1 crore in a financial year
4Overseas travel expenditure is substantialSpending on foreign travel exceeds 2 lakh in a financial year
5Annual electricity expenses are highElectricity bills are more than 1 lakh during the year
6Business receipts cross the prescribed limitAnnual business turnover exceeds 60 lakh
7Tax deducted or collected is above the specified thresholdTotal TDS/TCS is at least 25,000 in a financial year
8Professional earnings are above the limitGross receipts from a profession exceed 10 lakh in a financial year
9Foreign assets or overseas financial interests are heldApplicable to resident individuals with foreign assets, financial interests abroad, or signing authority in foreign bank accounts

Disclaimer: This is only for informational and educational purposes. Please consult a qualified tax expert for the latest tax laws and regulations.

About the Author

Sheetal Goel

Sheetal Goel is a Content Producer at Livemint, where she covers corporate developments, personal finance, business trends, markets, and SEBI-related updates. She focuses on simplifying complex financial concepts and presenting them in a clear, reader-friendly manner, thereby helping audiences better understand investment trends, personal finance, and market developments. Her writing focuses on making finance more accessible to everyday readers while maintaining clarity, accuracy, and relevance. <br><br> She holds a degree in Economics (Hons.) along with an MBA in Finance, which has helped her develop a strong foundation in financial analysis, market understanding, and business reporting. Before joining journalism, she worked with finance and broking firms, where she closely followed market developments, investment strategies, and evolving industry trends. This practical exposure strengthened her understanding of financial markets. She has also written content across multiple formats and platforms, including YouTube, LinkedIn, and Instagram. <br><br> Over time, she has developed expertise in covering market-linked stories, investor-focused topics, and regulatory updates in a simplified yet informative style. She also enjoys reading and listening to Hindi poetry, reflecting her appreciation for literature and creative expression beyond the world of markets and numbers.

Income Tax ReturnITRITR Form
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