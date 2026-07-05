Do you need to file an ITR? Check the conditions that make income tax return filing mandatory

Many taxpayers assume that filing an Income Tax Return (ITR) is necessary only when their income crosses the basic exemption limit. However, there are several other conditions under which filing an ITR becomes compulsory, irrespective of whether tax is ultimately payable.
Apart from income, certain high-value financial transactions, foreign assets, business turnover and professional receipts also require ITR filing.
Here's a look at the key situations where filing an ITR is compulsory for the financial year 2025-26 (assessment year 2026-27).
The most common reason for mandatory ITR filing is when your total income exceeds the basic exemption limit.
Under the old tax regime, the exemption limit is:
₹2.5 lakh for individuals below 60 years
₹3 lakh for senior citizens (60 years but less than 80 years of age)
₹5 lakh for super senior citizens (80 years or more)
Under the new tax regime, the basic exemption limit is ₹4 lakh for all age groups.
If the aggregate amount deposited in one or more savings bank accounts exceeds ₹50 lakh during a financial year, filing an ITR is mandatory, even if your taxable income is below the exemption threshold.
Individuals or businesses that deposit more than ₹1 crore in aggregate in one or more current accounts during the financial year are required to file an ITR.
If you spend more than ₹2 lakh on foreign travel for yourself or any other person during the financial year, you must file an income tax return, regardless of your taxable income.
A person whose annual electricity consumption results in bills exceeding ₹1 lakh in a financial year is also required to file an ITR.
Taxpayers carrying on a business must file an ITR if their annual turnover exceeds ₹60 lakh, even if their taxable income is otherwise below the exemption limit.
ITR filing is compulsory if the total Tax Deducted at Source (TDS) or Tax Collected at Source (TCS) during the financial year is:
Professionals such as doctors, lawyers, architects, consultants and freelancers must file an ITR if their gross professional receipts exceed ₹10 lakh during the financial year.
Resident individuals who hold foreign assets, have a financial interest in any overseas entity, or possess signing authority in a foreign bank account are required to file an ITR, irrespective of their income level.
|S. No.
|When ITR filing becomes mandatory
|Threshold / Condition
|1
|Annual income is above the tax-free limit
|Old regime: ₹2.5 lakh, New regime: ₹4 lakh
|2
|Large deposits in savings bank account
|Total deposits exceed ₹50 lakh during the financial year
|3
|High-value deposits in current account
|Aggregate deposits are more than ₹1 crore in a financial year
|4
|Overseas travel expenditure is substantial
|Spending on foreign travel exceeds ₹2 lakh in a financial year
|5
|Annual electricity expenses are high
|Electricity bills are more than ₹1 lakh during the year
|6
|Business receipts cross the prescribed limit
|Annual business turnover exceeds ₹60 lakh
|7
|Tax deducted or collected is above the specified threshold
|Total TDS/TCS is at least ₹25,000 in a financial year
|8
|Professional earnings are above the limit
|Gross receipts from a profession exceed ₹10 lakh in a financial year
|9
|Foreign assets or overseas financial interests are held
|Applicable to resident individuals with foreign assets, financial interests abroad, or signing authority in foreign bank accounts
Disclaimer: This is only for informational and educational purposes. Please consult a qualified tax expert for the latest tax laws and regulations.
Sheetal Goel is a Content Producer at Livemint, where she covers corporate developments, personal finance, business trends, markets, and SEBI-related updates. She focuses on simplifying complex financial concepts and presenting them in a clear, reader-friendly manner, thereby helping audiences better understand investment trends, personal finance, and market developments. Her writing focuses on making finance more accessible to everyday readers while maintaining clarity, accuracy, and relevance. <br><br> She holds a degree in Economics (Hons.) along with an MBA in Finance, which has helped her develop a strong foundation in financial analysis, market understanding, and business reporting. Before joining journalism, she worked with finance and broking firms, where she closely followed market developments, investment strategies, and evolving industry trends. This practical exposure strengthened her understanding of financial markets. She has also written content across multiple formats and platforms, including YouTube, LinkedIn, and Instagram. <br><br> Over time, she has developed expertise in covering market-linked stories, investor-focused topics, and regulatory updates in a simplified yet informative style. She also enjoys reading and listening to Hindi poetry, reflecting her appreciation for literature and creative expression beyond the world of markets and numbers.
Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.