Do you need to file an ITR? Check the conditions that make income tax return filing mandatory

Many taxpayers assume that filing an Income Tax Return (ITR) is necessary only when their income crosses the basic exemption limit. However, there are several other conditions under which filing an ITR becomes compulsory, irrespective of whether tax is ultimately payable.

Apart from income, certain high-value financial transactions, foreign assets, business turnover and professional receipts also require ITR filing.

Here's a look at the key situations where filing an ITR is compulsory for the financial year 2025-26 (assessment year 2026-27).

Conditions that make ITR filing mandatory Income exceeds the basic exemption limit The most common reason for mandatory ITR filing is when your total income exceeds the basic exemption limit.

Under the old tax regime, the exemption limit is:

₹2.5 lakh for individuals below 60 years

₹3 lakh for senior citizens (60 years but less than 80 years of age)

₹5 lakh for super senior citizens (80 years or more)

Under the new tax regime, the basic exemption limit is ₹4 lakh for all age groups.

Savings bank deposits exceed ₹ 50 lakh If the aggregate amount deposited in one or more savings bank accounts exceeds ₹50 lakh during a financial year, filing an ITR is mandatory, even if your taxable income is below the exemption threshold.

Current account deposits cross ₹ 1 crore Individuals or businesses that deposit more than ₹1 crore in aggregate in one or more current accounts during the financial year are required to file an ITR.

Foreign travel expenses exceed ₹ 2 lakh If you spend more than ₹2 lakh on foreign travel for yourself or any other person during the financial year, you must file an income tax return, regardless of your taxable income.

Electricity bill exceeds ₹ 1 lakh A person whose annual electricity consumption results in bills exceeding ₹1 lakh in a financial year is also required to file an ITR.

Business turnover exceeds ₹ 60 lakh Taxpayers carrying on a business must file an ITR if their annual turnover exceeds ₹60 lakh, even if their taxable income is otherwise below the exemption limit.

TDS or TCS crosses the prescribed limit ITR filing is compulsory if the total Tax Deducted at Source (TDS) or Tax Collected at Source (TCS) during the financial year is:

At least ₹ 25,000 for most taxpayers

25,000 for most taxpayers At least ₹ 50,000 or more for senior citizens Professional receipts exceed ₹ 10 lakh Professionals such as doctors, lawyers, architects, consultants and freelancers must file an ITR if their gross professional receipts exceed ₹10 lakh during the financial year.

You own foreign assets or have signing authority abroad Resident individuals who hold foreign assets, have a financial interest in any overseas entity, or possess signing authority in a foreign bank account are required to file an ITR, irrespective of their income level.

S. No. When ITR filing becomes mandatory Threshold / Condition 1 Annual income is above the tax-free limit Old regime: ₹ 2.5 lakh, New regime: ₹ 4 lakh 2 Large deposits in savings bank account Total deposits exceed ₹ 50 lakh during the financial year 3 High-value deposits in current account Aggregate deposits are more than ₹ 1 crore in a financial year 4 Overseas travel expenditure is substantial Spending on foreign travel exceeds ₹ 2 lakh in a financial year 5 Annual electricity expenses are high Electricity bills are more than ₹ 1 lakh during the year 6 Business receipts cross the prescribed limit Annual business turnover exceeds ₹ 60 lakh 7 Tax deducted or collected is above the specified threshold Total TDS/TCS is at least ₹ 25,000 in a financial year 8 Professional earnings are above the limit Gross receipts from a profession exceed ₹ 10 lakh in a financial year 9 Foreign assets or overseas financial interests are held Applicable to resident individuals with foreign assets, financial interests abroad, or signing authority in foreign bank accounts