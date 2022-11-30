Do you need to pay tax on severance payment after job loss?

Section 89 too gives tax relief when due to the lumpsum severance payout, the total income is assessed at a rate higher than that it would otherwise have been assessed. “The relief will be granted based on the average tax rate of the previous three years and vary depending on the compensation received," explained Agarwala. “The condition is that compensation is paid after continuous service of not less than three years and the unexpired portion of his term of employment is also not less than three years." To claim this benefit, the employee should submit a declaration in Form 10E to the employer. However, tax breaks under section 10(10C) and Section 89 are mutually exclusive and cannot both be claimed.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}