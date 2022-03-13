Do you need to to pay advance tax? Hurry up! March 15 is last date

It is important to know that in case of default or shortfall in payment of advance tax, in addition to interest @ 1% from 1st April till the date of actual payment of self-assessment tax, you may also have to pay penal interest for delay in filing of your ITR beyond the due date which is generally 31st July for salaried and most of the tax payers. This interest is payable for the period from the due date of ITR till the actual date of fling of the return. This interest is payable even if you have already paid the self assessment tax by the due date of filing of income tax return.