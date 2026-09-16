Do you pay tax on credit card cashback, referral bonus or old phone sale? Explained

Cashback earned through a credit card transaction, money earned by referring a friend to a fintech app, or proceeds from selling an old phone online may all put money or benefits in your hands. But the tax treatment of these receipts can differ depending on their nature and the circumstances.
While some benefits and sale of personal items may not be taxable, referral earnings may have different implications under income tax rules. Here’s how cashback, referral bonuses and old phone sales are treated, and when you may need to report them in your ITR.
Under Indian tax rules, most credit card rewards such as cashback, reward points and air miles are generally viewed as discounts or a rebate linked to spending, rather than a separate income stream. As a result, they are typically not treated as taxable income, experts told Livemint.
There is no maximum limit beyond which tax authorities mandate credit card rewards or loyalty benefits be declared as taxable income under the Income Tax Act, according to Siddharth Maurya, Founder & Managing Director of Vibhavangal Anukulakara Private Limited.
However, in cases where the benefit is not linked to underlying spend, is monetised by the individual or arises in a business or employment context, it may be taxable based on its character, Nishant Shanker, tax and FEMA expert at Navraj Global Advisors, added.
Both experts advised taxpayers that discount-linked consumption benefits do not require disclosure in the income tax return (ITR). It may only be needed if the rewards are substantial, monetised or linked to business spending.
Let's say a fintech app gave you ₹1000 as a reward for referring a friend, in such cases it is different from cashback received on a purchase. The payment is made in return for an activity, rather than as a discount on something you bought. This distinction matters when determining its tax treatment.
For an individual who earns such rewards occasionally and is not running a referral activity as a business or profession, the income would generally be taxable under “Income from Other Sources”.
Section 56 of the Income-tax Act is the residuary provision covering income that does not fall under salary, house property, business or profession, or capital gains.
Proceeds from the sale of some other personal belongings, such as furniture, car, scooter or even a dress, are exempt from tax.
This is because of a specific provision in the income tax laws that provides an exemption for gains made on the sale of ‘personal effects’ by an individual. The term refers to a movable property held by a taxpayer for their or a dependent family member's personal or day-to-day use.
Personal items that can be sold without attracting any tax liability include clothing and apparel, furniture, crockery or utensils, and daily use electronics such as mobile phones or laptops.
However, this definition of ‘personal effects’ do not include jewellery, archaeological collections, drawings, paintings, sculptures or any work of art, and income tax would be payable if the taxpayer makes any profit or gain from the sale of any of these six kinds of articles. Such items are subject to tax even if they were held for personal use.
Eshita Gain is a digital journalist at Mint, where she joined in May 2025. She writes on corporate developments, personal finance, markets, and business trends, with a focus on delivering timely and relevant stories to a broad audience. <br><br> While her core beat lies in business and finance, she is not confined to a single niche and frequently explores stories across domains, including international relations and policy developments. <br><br> She holds a postgraduate diploma in business and financial journalism by Bloomberg from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai. During her time there, she received rigorous training in tracking financial data, interpreting corporate filings, and reporting on business developments. She has pursued her graduation from St. Joseph’s University, Bengaluru in a multi-disciplinary course. Her majors included Journalism, International Relations, peace and conflict studies. <br><br> Eshita has previously worked in digital marketing, which enables her to write SEO friendly copies that are clear and engaging. <br><br> Her primary interest lies in breaking down complex subjects and writing clear, accessible copies that inform readers. She aims to bridge the gap between technical financial language and everyday understanding. Outside the newsroom, Eshita enjoys reading non-fiction, and exploring new places, constantly seeking fresh perspectives and stories beyond headlines.
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