Do you pay tax on lottery or game show winnings? Here’s the breakdown

With the explosive growth of online gaming platforms and means, along with the rising participation in lotteries and prize contests, the taxman has sharpened its focus on raking in large sums of money from such activities. The reason for the same is greed and the myth of quick money.

Unlike regular salary or business income, these earnings are treated as a special income category. It also comes with stricter provisions and limited reliefs for taxpayers. Here are five things to know about tax on gaming and lottery prizes:

1. Flat 30% tax on winnings All wealth creation or winnings from lotteries, betting, gaming, crosswords, or horse races are taxed at a flat rate of 30% under Section 115BB of the Income Tax Act. This flat rate applies irrespective of the taxpayer’s income level or category.

2. No exemption or slab benefit An important difference in comparison with other income sources is the lack of relief from tax slabs or the basic exemption limit. Even if a person has no other source of income or other income in the year, the entire winning amount, i.e., wealth created through such means, faces the levy of 30%.

3. Mandatory TDS deduction Furthermore, if the total prize money exceeds ₹10,000, organizers are legally bound to deduct 30% tax at source before releasing the payout. The winner receives the net after-tax amount, and then deducted TDS, i.e., tax deducted at source, is reflected in their Form 26AS. This data must be clearly reflected while submitting taxes.

4. No deductions allowed Expenses such as entry fees, subscription charges, or related expenses cannot be adjusted against this category of income. Likewise, popular deductions available under Sections 80C to 80U do not apply here. Any lottery wins are never given the window of any exemptions or deductions.

As CA Ruchika Bhagat, MD, Neeraj Bhagat & Co., notes, “Winnings from lotteries, online games or betting are taxed at a flat 30%, with no exemptions or deductions allowed. Even basic exemption or slab benefits do not apply, making it essential for taxpayers to accurately disclose these incomes.”

5. Full disclosure on the tax return Therefore, all gaming and lottery income must be clearly mentioned and reported under the head ‘Income from other sources’ while filing the annual return. Proper declaration is vital to remain compliant, as non-disclosure can result in penalties and scrutiny from the tax department, especially with the greater digitisation of gaming transactions.