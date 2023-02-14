Do you qualify for higher pension under employees’ provident fund?

As per the EPF scheme, the entire 12% of the employee’s contribution has to be deposited in the provident fund. However, 8.33% of the employer’s contribution goes into the pension fund but with an upper cap of ₹1,250. It is pertinent to note here that individuals who were members of EPF prior to 2014 had an option to allocate the entire 8.33% of the employer’s contribution amount towards pension fund—without any upper ceiling by exercising what was commonly called “dual option". Exercising a higher contribution towards the pension fund was financially more advantageous to the employees. However, the application of the dual option is where much of the debate started. First, a majority of the employees were never made aware of the existence of this option. Second, where applications were filed to that effect, the authorities, on some pretext, rejected the applications.