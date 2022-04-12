Do you really need the buy now pay later cards?

BNPL cards are not technically credit cards but a credit line that can be seen as short-term consumer loans. Such loans are generally provided by an NBFC, while a fintech company manages the interface. So, one will find the name of the NBFC in the CIBIL report instead of the fintech company/brand. Besides, there is a third player: the bank that issues these cards, as fintech companies cannot do so on their own due to RBI regulations. In case of a credit card, there is generally only one party, which is the bank that manages the interface, distributes the credit, and issues the card to consumers. This ensures a single point of contact in case of any query from the customer. However, for BNPL cards, one may have to deal with the NBFC in addition to the fintech company for any queries.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}