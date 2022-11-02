Do you think it is a good time to invest in long-short funds?

Long-short funds follow the investment strategy where they take a long position in undervalued stocks that are expected to do well in the long run and short sell the overvalued stocks where the stock price could fall. Such strategies could work well in the present volatile times as well as during normal times. Mutual funds in India cannot offer long-short funds as they are not allowed to short-sell stocks in the fund portfolio. Alternative investment funds (AIFs) offer such investment avenues. If the purpose is to reduce risk, then you may consider Balanced Advantage or Dynamic Asset Allocation or Aggressive Hybrid funds. These funds carry less risk compared to equity diversified funds. However, it is quite likely that a long-short strategy could outperform these hybrid strategies.