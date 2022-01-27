Do you think the income tax penalties in India are a bit too harsh?

The most severe consequence of not filing a tax return in time is that you lose the benefit of carry forward of any losses that you may have incurred, which could not be set off against the same year’s income. For most individuals, these losses are in the nature of capital losses; for those carrying on business or profession (including derivatives trading), there could be a loss incurred in the business or profession. Effectively, you lose the tax shield that you would have got when you would have recouped these losses to your portfolio through gains in subsequent years. The taxes that you end up paying in the subsequent years on the gains is the real penalty in such a case.