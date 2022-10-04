Do you use Amazon Pay? Here’s how to shop for mutual funds4 min read . Updated: 04 Oct 2022, 12:19 AM IST
- One can invest in direct plans of MFs, and select FDs via Kuvera’s Wealth account on Amazon Pay
Today, almost everything—from groceries to electronic equipment— can be bought from the comfort of your home with just a few clicks of the mouse or a few taps on your smartphone. And buying mutual funds is no different. For instance, you can invest in mutual funds (MFs) through Amazon Pay, and it is just as easy as ordering groceries on Amazon.