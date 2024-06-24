Doctor wins ₹2.6 lakh compensation: Why regularly checking your credit score matters
Despite fully settling his credit card debt in 2003, a doctor's CIBIL score dropped due to an erroneous default report by the issuing bank. Pursuing justice for seven years, the doctor's case highlighted the importance of monitoring credit scores to prevent such errors.
A fascinating story from a doctor practising in South Bombay illustrates how a minor error from a credit card issuer can impact your CIBIL score over time, reported Economic Times. Dr Bhalla was shocked to discover that despite fully settling his credit card debt in 2003, the issuing bank had erroneously reported him as a defaulter, leading to a significant drop in his CIBIL score by 2012.