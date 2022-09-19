Does a gold spot exchange hold much promise?4 min read . Updated: 19 Sep 2022, 11:04 PM IST
- Gold spot exchange can ensure safe and transparent transactions
A gold spot exchange in India, which would usher in a mechanism to ensure safe and transparent gold transactions, has been a long-standing industry demand. With the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) giving a go-ahead to launch such an exchange, and the NSE, BSE and MCX working towards it, India is now well on its way to establishing a regulated and standardized spot gold trading architecture.