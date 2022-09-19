Does a gold spot exchange hold much promise?

Since EGRs have perpetual validity, they can be held for as long as one desires. Also, since the physical gold deposited in the vaults is accompanied by a package list/certificate issued by refiners that are approved by accreditation agencies such as LBMA, BIS and the like, the quality and weight is expected to be standard and as per the declaration. Trades will be settled like other securities. The investor can withdraw the gold after surrendering the EGRs.