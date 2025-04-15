Does a loan rejection hurt your credit score? Here’s what you should know

Applying for a loan can affect your credit score, with hard inquiries potentially lowering it. Loan application outcomes don't appear on credit reports, but multiple inquiries may signal higher risk to lenders. Understanding loan rejection reasons can help improve future creditworthiness.

Dakshita Ojha
Published15 Apr 2025, 11:06 AM IST
Know the impact of loan rejection on your credit score.
Know the impact of loan rejection on your credit score.

Applying for a loan is a significant financial choice, and it is crucial to be aware of how it will impact your credit score. Borrowers are often concerned about whether a loan denial will damage their credit worthiness, and to protect and improve your financial well-being, this article examines the links between applying for a loan, being denied, and how it all relates to your credit score. ​

Also Read | Cancel or keep? The shocking truth about closing credit cards in India

Understanding credit inquiries

When you apply for credit, lenders review your credit history to determine eligibility. This reference could cause your credit score to go down slightly; there is a hard inquiry that gets put on your credit report. It is important to note that the reference is only raised by applying, regardless of the outcome of the application.

Does loan rejection directly affect your credit score?

Your credit score does not indicate your loan application was accepted or rejected, as those decisions are not reflected in your credit report. If you have a lot of hard inquiries in a short period of time, the lender might consider you a higher risk borrower, and feel you are seeking credit.

Also Read | ‘Settled’ loan status hurting your credit score? Here’s how to fix it

Reasons for loan rejections

Knowing why you may be rejected for loans will aid in not being rejected in the future:

  • Bad credit: Low credit scores usually indicate you have either a past financial mis-step which makes lenders uncomfortable approving you for a loan.
  • High debt to income ratio: If a large portion of your income is currently paying other obligations, the lender might question your ability to pay another back.
  • Incomplete information: If there are incorrect answers or missing responses to any of the questions on the application, the lender probably caught the inaccuracy or lack of completion.

Strategies to mitigate negative impacts

To safeguard your credit rating and ensure you are a strong candidate for a loan in the future:

  1. Limit loan applications: Consider only those loans for which you qualify, and only submit a loan application for those loans.
  2. Improved credit profile: By continuously paying your bills on time and continuously decreasing your outstanding balances, your credit score can increase slowly.
  3. Lender's requirements: Learn and understand the exact eligibility requirements of the potential lenders you review before submission.

Also Read | Personal loan settlement: How does it impact your credit score and report?

In conclusion, repeated applications and repeated denials can make the impact more serious, so proceed responsibly. By understanding what affects loan approval and using responsible money management you can improve your creditworthiness and improve your odds in the future for loan terms that are more favourable.

 

Disclaimer: Mint has a tie-up with fin-techs for providing credit, you will need to share your information if you apply. These tie-ups do not influence our editorial content. This article only intends to educate and spread awareness about credit needs like loans, credit cards and credit score. Mint does not promote or encourage taking credit as it comes with a set of risks such as high interest rates, hidden charges, etc. We advise investors to discuss with certified experts before taking any credit.

Checking your Credit Score is absolutely Free!
Enter Mobile Number
Enter Full Name as per PAN*

Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsMoneyPersonal FinanceDoes a loan rejection hurt your credit score? Here’s what you should know
MoreLess
First Published:15 Apr 2025, 11:06 AM IST
Know your Credit Score for free
Get Instant Loan at Low Interest Rates
Bajaj Finserv
Loan Amount Upto
Upto 40 Lacs
Tenure
12-60 months
Rate of Interest
14% - 18%*
Processing Fee Upto
Upto 1.15% of loan amount
Axis Bank
Loan Amount Upto
Upto Rs 50 Lacs
Tenure
12-84 months
Rate of Interest
starts from 16%*
Processing Fee Upto
1.5% of loan amount
View More Offers
Calculators
EMI Calculator
Calculate your monthly installment amount for a loan based on the principal, interest rate, and tenure
Income Tax Calculator
Choose the right income tax regime & discover your tax savings
Best offers for you
Personal Loans
100% Digital, Zero Paperwork.
Credit score
Know your score for Free.

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.