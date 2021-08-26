Does a neobank have  an  edge  over a regular bank?

There is no such category of banks under the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) rules. Neobank is a term fintech firms that provide banking services use to describe themselves. These firms provide services such as savings accounts, instant loans, credit cards, mutual funds and fixed deposits. They do this via tie-ups with RBI-licensed banks. In the case of products such as wealth management, neobanks generally get investment adviser licences. Usually, the tie-ups are with small finance banks or small scheduled commercial banks. Some countries such as the UK have a formal regulatory licence for neobanks, but that is not the case in India.