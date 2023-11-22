Does a non-resident have to pay tax on sale of property in India?
As a non-resident, you are required to pay tax on the sale of the ancestral property in Mumbai, similar to a resident.
I am a Canadian citizen. My parents had purchased a property in Mumbai in 2000, and following their demise, the property is now jointly owned by my brother, a resident of Mumbai, and me. We are now planning to sell the property. Do I have to pay tax on the sale, and, if so, how much will be the tax?
