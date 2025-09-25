Does a one-day late payment affect your credit score significantly? Experts weigh in

Your credit score, ranging between 300 and 900, acts like your financial report card. It impacts your eligibility for personal loans, credit cards, and even rentals. A common concern is whether missing a credit card bill or personal loan EMI by just one day harms your score.
The good news: in most cases, it doesn’t. If the delay falls within your lender’s grace period, it won’t hurt your credit profile. But it may still bring other consequences.
Akshay Aedula, Product and Growth, CRED, explains, “Paying just one day late usually won’t affect your credit score, since banks report delays only after three days past the due date. However, you may still be charged a late fee, and missing due dates can disrupt your payment routine.”
Credit bureaus like CIBIL, CRIF High Mark, and Experian record delays only after a longer lag. For credit cards, the grace period is typically around 30 days; for loans, it can be 15 days or as per your contract. That’s why a single day’s delay rarely shows up on your credit report.
Given your credit score might not be hampered directly, but you may still face:
Note: Consequences of delayed repayments vary by borrower, lender, and credit score. Always check with your lender to understand the specific impact in your case.
A one-day delay doesn’t hurt your score. But if you cross the grace period, say a 30-day late credit card payment, it can slash your score by 50–100 points. Worse, it stays on your report for years, making future borrowing more expensive.
Set up auto-debits, enable reminders, and clear dues promptly, even if you’ve already missed a day. Consistency is key to building a strong repayment record.
A one-day miss won’t usually dent your credit score. But the fees and loss of benefits underline why timely payments matter for your financial health.
Disclaimer: Mint has a tie-up with fintechs to provide credit; you will need to share your information if you apply. These tie-ups do not influence our editorial content. This article only intends to educate and spread awareness about credit needs like loans, credit cards, and credit scores. Mint does not promote or encourage taking credit, as it comes with risks such as high interest rates, hidden charges, etc. We advise investors to discuss with certified experts before taking any credit.
