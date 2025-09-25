Does a one-day late payment affect your credit score significantly? Experts weigh in

Your credit score, ranging between 300 and 900, acts like your financial report card. It impacts your eligibility for personal loans, credit cards, and even rentals. A common concern is whether missing a credit card bill or personal loan EMI by just one day harms your score.

The good news: in most cases, it doesn’t. If the delay falls within your lender’s grace period, it won’t hurt your credit profile. But it may still bring other consequences.

Akshay Aedula, Product and Growth, CRED, explains, “Paying just one day late usually won’t affect your credit score, since banks report delays only after three days past the due date. However, you may still be charged a late fee, and missing due dates can disrupt your payment routine.”

Why your credit score is usually safe Credit bureaus like CIBIL, CRIF High Mark, and Experian record delays only after a longer lag. For credit cards, the grace period is typically around 30 days; for loans, it can be 15 days or as per your contract. That’s why a single day’s delay rarely shows up on your credit report.

Immediate consequences Given your credit score might not be hampered directly, but you may still face:

Late payment fees, along with applicable GST, are charged as soon as the due date is missed, depending on the terms and conditions of your personal loan or credit card repayment. Possibility of the loss of interest-free credit card periods or penalties on subsequent personal loan EMIs. Withdrawal of ongoing promotional offers, rewards, and cashback benefits, if any, on your credit card or loan. There is an increase in the risk of being flagged by banks and other lending institutions as a higher-risk borrower due to irregular payments. Reduction in eligibility for any future credit card limit enhancements, loan tenure upgrades, prepayments, and associated benefits. Note: Consequences of delayed repayments vary by borrower, lender, and credit score. Always check with your lender to understand the specific impact in your case.

Long-term implications if delays stretch A one-day delay doesn’t hurt your score. But if you cross the grace period, say a 30-day late credit card payment, it can slash your score by 50–100 points. Worse, it stays on your report for years, making future borrowing more expensive.

How to avoid late payments Set up auto-debits, enable reminders, and clear dues promptly, even if you’ve already missed a day. Consistency is key to building a strong repayment record.

Bottom line A one-day miss won’t usually dent your credit score. But the fees and loss of benefits underline why timely payments matter for your financial health.



