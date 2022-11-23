Does a rising interest rate mean lower stock returns?

The primary driver of stock returns over long term is corporate earnings. The declining trend of earnings estimates by analysts have reversed over the past two years. Reported earnings have fared reasonably well compared to estimates for the past many quarters. The current phase in India’s economic cycle, after many years of subdued growth prior to covid, is supportive for corporate earnings. Even if we were to see a temporary decline in markets, triggered by global macros and recession fears, India’s underlying fundamentals point to a scenario wherein the impact of these developments will be relatively moderate. However, one cannot rule out near term volatility due to global factors. Historically, investors tend to react to short term developments which is an erroneous approach for a long-term investor. Past data suggest systematic investment at even average levels has yielded reasonable returns for a long-term investor.

