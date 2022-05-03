Does a second wife have rights to her husband’s property?

For your grandfather property, this would require further discussion with your lawyer, as the law around step mothers and ancestral property is still in flux. In India, there is no central depository or mechanism where one can find out about all the categories of assets/investments held by an individual. As regards immovable properties, an inspection of the books maintained by the concerned office of the sub-registrar can be considered to find out about his investments in immovable properties. If you have access to his bank records, you can also try to find out about his investments in properties through them. Further, you can also check his previous tax and related filings to find out about his real estate holdings.