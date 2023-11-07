Does a woman have any rights to her grandmother’s FD?
You should first find out whether the FD was inherited by your grandmother from her ancestors or if it was self acquired.
Do I have any rights to the bank fixed deposit (FD) of my grandmother who died recently. It may be noted here that my mother died a long time ago and my uncles and aunts had not included me as a nominee for this FD. I am in dire need of financial support and need to know how to make a legal claim?
—Name withheld on request
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message