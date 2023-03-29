Would AIFs (Alternative Investment Funds) gain favour as debt funds lose long-term tax benefits?12 min read . Updated: 29 Mar 2023, 05:18 PM IST
Investors are puzzled about whether to purchase debt mutual funds before March 31st because the indexation benefit would end starting from April 1, 2023.
Investors are puzzled about whether to purchase debt mutual funds before March 31st because the indexation benefit would end starting from April 1, 2023. Alternative Investment Funds (AIF) are predicted to soar, despite the absence of the long-term tax benefits that debt mutual funds had previously enjoyed. Let's hear thoughts from our sector experts based on an exclusive interview on whether AIFs may replace debt mutual funds after the indexation benefit was removed on such products as of April 1.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×