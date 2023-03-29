Would AIFs (Alternative Investment Funds) gain favour as debt funds lose long-term tax benefits?

CA Niyati Mavinkurve

I believe this move was done to get more tax out of HNIs and other larger investors. Even then, considering the present AIF taxation structure, the HNI's will only benefit if they invest in Category III AIFs since Category I and II are taxed at the investor level. So, even for HNIs, they will need to figure out where the AIF invests and then only check their allocation of funds. Another outcome of this rule could possibly push HNIs and other investors to invest in bonds directly via the RBI Retail Direct platform.