Does an NRO account attract more tax?

Interest earned on NRO account is subject to tax deduction at source at 30%. However, there is no TDS on interest from a savings account. But please note that both these incomes are fully taxable. Income from NRO account is added to income from other sources in the ITR of the taxpayer. Similarly, interest from a savings account is also added to income from other sources in the ITR of a resident taxpayer. The total income of an NRI or of a resident taxpayer is taxed according to the income tax slabs as applicable on their total income. A taxpayer is allowed to claim a deduction of ₹10,000 from interest income on saving account interest under Section 80TTA. NRIs are also eligible to claim this deduction. Taxpayers are allowed to claim TDS deducted, which is tax already paid on income earned, against the total tax payable on their aggregate income. In case the total tax payable by the NRI is less than the TDS deducted, the NRI can claim a refund of the excess TDS at the time of filing the tax return.