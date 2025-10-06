Does buying an iPhone 17 on EMI impact your credit score? Here’s the truth

Are you also planning to build up towards a wonderful Diwali? To make it more special, are you planning to grab the recently launched iPhone 17 on EMI? Still, before purchasing, it's essential to understand how buying an iPhone 17 on EMI affects your credit score, borrowing capacity, along the potential financial risks associated with the same.
The impact on your credit score in such a case depends entirely on timely EMI repayments, which can strengthen your credit integrity and overall creditworthiness. Furthermore, missing or delaying iPhone 17 EMI payments can hurt your credit score; here’s how it impacts your financial profile.
I. Credit utilisation ratio: A large EMI purchase, such as an iPhone 17, can sharply increase your credit utilisation ratio. This ratio in normal circumstances should always stay below 30% of available credit limits. A higher credit utilisation is a clear signal to lending institutions that a borrower is risky.
II. Efficiently plan on managing multiple EMIs: If you add your iPhone EMIs to an existing personal loan, home loan, or any other credit line, your total debt-to-income ratio increases considerably. Such a development reduces eligibility for future credit.
III. New RBI rules: The Indian regulator, i.e., the RBI, is working towards a new mechanism under its Fair Practices Code, where it aims to ensure that lenders have the power to recover small-ticket loans while also protecting customer data. The aim here, as per a Reuters report, is to lock phones whose EMIs are not paid on time.
Currently, there is no official notification on this matter; however, work is being done to find a path that balances the privacy rights of the customer with the funding rights of the lender.
A prudent approach is vital when purchasing premium gadgets, such as the iPhone 17, on EMI. If you plan and manage the entire repayment process properly, it can also help you build your credit history and a clean credit profile.
Still, keep in mind that missing payments and not clearing out pending EMI dues on time can impact both your credit score and future access to credit. It can also have legal consequences and accumulate debt, thus making the entire practice of borrowing through your credit card more challenging. Any final decision in this regard must be taken only after proper due diligence and consultation with a certified financial advisor.
