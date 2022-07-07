The best way to invest in gold

Gold is a ‘dead’ asset. Unlike stocks, it does not channel money to businesses, and you don’t benefit when those companies grow and make profits. You do not receive any dividends on gold. You also do not get any interest on it, other than the 2.5% paid by the government on sovereign gold bonds. There are long spells in which it does not give high returns and lags the stock market and even inflation. For instance, the Nifty has delivered a CAGR of approximately 10.5% since 2010, compared to 8.2% for gold. However, the low correlation between gold and stocks makes it a good diversifier