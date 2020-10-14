Does gold protect your investment portfolio? Think again

As several readers said, the full story needs more than just a line. Gold’s role as a hedge depends on the risk you are trying to protect against, and it has its uses. The metal has been the last word in insurance against the collapse of the state for millennia, being near-universally exchangeable and easy to hide away or carry across borders. A rich family can reasonably hold a small portion of their portfolio in physical gold abroad and know they will be able to flee and restart their lives elsewhere, albeit much reduced, if society falls apart.