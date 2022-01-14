Does gold’s underperformance and short bursts of price rise help its long-term returns

Gold is mainly used as a store of value, to preserve wealth that erodes over time due to inflation and as a hedge against currency movements. Gold has always been a preferred investment option in India and though prices are determined less by demand supply of the actual metal and more by two factors – gold prices globally and currency movement of Rupee vs USD. Investing in gold caught attention as it zoomed over 70% amidst pandemic. For most people a simple debt equity portfolio allocation would suffice, but those that would like to hedge and add an allocation to gold a maximum of 10-15% can be allocated. Inflation fears globally have again increased appetite for gold. Given crisis are usually unforeseen and unpredictable, we don’t know which way gold prices would move. I would recommend buying gold systematically based on your asset allocation rather than taking a tactical call.