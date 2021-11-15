While buying a new car or a used car is common, an alternative option like a car subscription model is also available for people who want to own a vehicle for a specific period.

Under this model, the company leases a car for a shorter tenure to subscribers. They don’t have to pay down payments or equated monthly instalments (EMIs) like when buying a car. Instead, a car subscription is a more cost-effective solution with additional costs like insurance, car maintenance as part of the package.

Sunil Gupta, managing director & chief executive, Avis India, said that the car subscription model is designed specifically for people in a transferable job or millennials who desire a cost-effective, hassle-free, safe and hygienic personal mobility solution with straightforward cancellation and return procedures.

“Car subscriptions are also ideal for those who enjoy variety over just sticking with one vehicle for an extended time," Gupta added.

How does the model work?

The car subscription model enables a single all-inclusive monthly rental for using a car. You can subscribe to a vehicle for anywhere between 6 to 60 months and upgrade, renew or cancel the subscription anytime during the subscription term. While withdrawing the subscription before time, you may have to pay foreclosure charges.

View Full Image Satish Kumar/Mint

Gupta said, “Customers only need to pay a monthly or yearly subscription fee, then drive the car. Though customers will be responsible for the fuel, the car rental firm will cover extra expenses like registration, insurance, maintenance and road tax. Furthermore, a subscription plan or an operating lease has tenure options for 12, 24, 36, 48 and 60 months. Customers can choose to prolong, upgrade or downgrade the vehicle based on their needs and convenience after the subscription period has ended."

Let’s take a look at the pros and cons of this model.

Pros: You won’t have to sign a long-term contract that binds you financially. You can avoid the hidden cost of automotive depreciation, which affects and depreciates the value of your vehicle throughout your ownership. You are free from paying a long-term car loan and down payment. Moreover, it also allows you to switch cars when your requirements change. This way, you have the freedom to drive different vehicles. It provides the convenience of all-inclusive fees that covers your maintenance, insurance, road tax and roadside assistance.

“Another advantage is that car subscription firms are careful about safety and hygiene. As a result, the firm delivers the car to the doorstep with advanced features integrated like a contactless key," added Gupta.

Cons: You do not own the car for a lifetime. A subscription plan allows you to rent a vehicle after paying a monthly or yearly cost. Thus, you are merely paying for the privilege of driving until the car subscription expires. Further, an annual mileage cap may turn off for some clients. Besides, some people may consider the monthly fees to be excessive.

“For instance, in a subscription scenario, the customer will have to spend ₹35,000-40,000 per month and can only use the car for the subscription period," said Sakshi Vij, founder and chief executive officer, MylesCars.

Should you go for it?

Typically, it can be a suitable mobility solution for those new to a city or are in a transferable job.

“Under a car subscription, other costs like insurance, maintenance and so on are a part of the monthly or yearly package. You can further avail of 24x7 roadside assistance, car repair, car towing, etc. All in all, consumers pay less when opting for a car subscription, thus making it more cost-efficient than outright purchases, said Gupta.

Vij added, “Traditionally, car ownership requires paying heavy down payments and EMIs for a long period to own a car. Generally, car ownership against a financing option requires a commitment of anywhere between 3 to 5 years. However, with a subscription, no such initial payment or heavy commitment is required. Additionally, a customer can subscribe to a car for as little as six months and pay for only that much time."

Adhil Shetty, chief executive officer, BankBazaar.com, said that opting between a car lease and purchase is as much a matter of emotional connection as it is about money. With leased cars, you don’t acquire any equity in the vehicle. However, buying a car means that the car is your own with all the pleasures and responsibilities of meeting that milestone. The car is yours to use as much as you wish and for however long you want to. “Leased cars may have mileage restrictions. The lease is also limited to a few years, and there may not always be an option to buy the vehicle after the lease period is over. A lease may also be less attractive in the long term, especially if you are buying a car without taking a loan. Leases also provide less flexibility than buying as they do not encourage customizations," said Shetty.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.