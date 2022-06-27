Does it make sense to pay rent through a credit card?3 min read . Updated: 27 Jun 2022, 12:35 AM IST
- Credit cards carry the steepest interest charges among all loans, which can balloon to over 30% annually
Sachin, a resident of Vijaywada in Andhra Pradesh who goes by only one name, started paying house rent using his credit card through Cred for the sake of convenience. He had for long been using the app for his credit card payments and the rent payment feature allowed him to add another recurring payment to the list.