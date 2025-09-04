Does loan rejection affect your credit score? What borrowers need to know

A loan rejection can be distressing, but the good news for people in the nation is that it does not directly damage your credit score. The impact of a rejection is often misunderstood and requires clarity for better financial decisions.
When an aspirational applicant applies for new credit, lending institutions perform a ‘hard inquiry’ on the borrower's credit report. Such hard checks, i.e., inquiries, can cause a small yet temporary dip in credit scores.
Still, the outcome of the loan application, whether it is cleared or rejected, is not reported to credit bureaus. This simply means that the mere fact of a loan being rejected is not an important factor in determining creditworthiness.
A single loan rejection leaves an individual's credit score unaffected. Still, multiple loan applications, subsequent rejections, and hard inquiries within a short period of time can negatively influence the borrower's creditworthiness.
Delayed and irregular updates in the credit report can worsen loan approval outcomes. If positive changes and developments, such as repaying debts or clearing pending loans, are not reflected in reports on a prompt basis, then lending institutions may see outdated information and deny credit or offer personal loans at higher interest rates.
To combat this, the RBI has mandated more frequent updates to credit reports at the beginning of this year, requiring banking institutions and credit bureaus to update data every 15 days to ensure timely, accurate, and precise credit assessment of all loan applicants and aspirational borrowers.
No first-time borrower can be rejected for a loan solely due to a lack of credit history, even if they don’t have a credit score to show for it. Financial institutions must portray broader due diligence beyond credit scores and hard inquiries to support new borrowers entering the financial landscape.
The aim behind such regulations is to foster responsible lending and borrowing in the country. It also promotes credit accessibility and financial inclusivity.
Disclaimer: Mint has a tie-up with fintechs for providing credit; you will need to share your information if you apply. These tie-ups do not influence our editorial content. This article only intends to educate and spread awareness about credit needs like loans, credit cards, and credit scores. Mint does not promote or encourage taking credit, as it comes with a set of risks, such as high interest rates, hidden charges, etc. We advise investors to discuss with certified experts before taking any credit.
