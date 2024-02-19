Does LRS limit apply to NRO account?
Gifts made to NRO accounts are also subject to TCS with effect from 1 July 2023.
I am a businessman and run a clothing company in India. My daughter has gone to the US for her undergraduate studies. I want to gift her a sum of approximately ₹15 crore for her future security. I am aware that if I transfer money to her foreign bank account, I would be able to transfer only $250,000 in a financial year as per LRS (Liberalised Remittance Scheme) limits and it will be subject to TCS (tax collected at source). I have been advised that I can instead gift her this entire sum in her NRO (non-resident ordinary) account in India at one go and then she will be able to remit $1 million per financial year outside India. Is this correct? Would this route attract TCS too?
—Name withheld on request
