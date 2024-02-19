Does LRS limit apply to NRO account?

I am a businessman and run a clothing company in India. My daughter has gone to the US for her undergraduate studies. I want to gift her a sum of approximately ₹ 15 crore for her future security. I am aware that if I transfer money to her foreign bank account, I would be able to transfer only $250,000 in a financial year as per LRS (Liberalised Remittance Scheme) limits and it will be subject to TCS (tax collected at source). I have been advised that I can instead gift her this entire sum in her NRO (non-resident ordinary) account in India at one go and then she will be able to remit $1 million per financial year outside India. Is this correct? Would this route attract TCS too? —Name withheld on request {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

I assume that your daughter has become a NRI (non-resident Indian) by now. Your understanding is correct that making a gift to your daughter in her US bank account would be subject to LRS limit of $250,000 per financial year and would attract TCS.

However, even making a gift of a rupee to her NRO account is treated as a transaction made under LRS and is subject to the annual LRS cap of $250,000 per financial year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Therefore, you won’t be able to transfer ₹15 crore to her NRO account outright and it will be subject to the same LRS limit of $ 250,000 per financial year.

Secondly, the Finance Act 2023 made an amendment whereby now gifts made to NRO accounts are also subject to TCS with effect from 1 July 2023.

Barring the initial threshold limit of ₹7 lakh, TCS at 20% (plus applicable surcharge and cess) would be levied on the rupee gifts made to the NRO account. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

It may also be noted that though TCS was introduced on rupee gifts made to NRO accounts with effect from 1 July 2023, the initial threshold of ₹7 lakh is applicable for the entire financial year 2023-24.

Further, the CBDT (Central Board of Direct Taxes) has clarified that the exemption threshold of ₹7 lakh is a combined threshold across all categories of LRS except for overseas tour and programmes.

Harshal Bhuta is partner at P.R. Bhuta & Co. Chartered Accountants. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

