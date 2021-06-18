Does momentum investing make sense in MF portfolios?

There are different variants and different indices tracking momentum investing. For instance, the Nifty Alpha 50 Index picks stocks with the highest alpha over the past year—alpha being excess return over the market after adjusting for a stock’s sensitivity to the market (beta). Another index, the Nifty 200 Momentum 30, picks the stocks that have risen the most in the Nifty 200 over the past six months and one year after adjusting for volatility as measured by standard deviation. Both indices have done well over the past year with the Nifty Alpha 50 up 126.26% (as of 31 May) and the Nifty 200 Momentum 30 up 68.95%. The Nifty 50 itself was up 64.43% over the same period.

