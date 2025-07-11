Part-paying your personal loan? Here's how it affects your credit score

While paying debt off totally or in part often makes sense financially, would this affect your credit score? When making smart decisions, it is important to know in what way partial repayments will affect your credit health. This guide outlines what partial repayment means, the potential benefits, and how it may impact your credit score.
When you pay your EMI greater than your monthly EMI but less than the full amount you owe on a loan, this is called a partial-pay or partial prepayment.
“Part-payment of a loan, when done along with regular EMI payments, is a smart way to reduce your overall debt and ease your financial load. It can even give a boost to your credit score over time. But the part-payment must be planned and not used to make up for missed EMIs, as that could negatively impact your credit score,” says Anand Agrawal, Co-founder and CPTO, Credgenics.
Part-payments are a financial plus, but part-payments have maybe, an indirect impact on the user's credit score:
Overall, they improve your credit profile but will not reflect as an enhanced score.
There are some benefits of part-payments, and only a small number of drawbacks financially:
Use these occasions to provide a partial payment:
In conclusion, part-payments inherently promote positive credit behaviour which ultimately will increase your credit score over time. It is simply a matter of weighing your long-term savings, overall, against any prepayment penalties. If you build some intentional part-payments into your financial goals, you can improve your credit profile and pay down debt faster!
