Does paying off a loan early improve your credit score? Here's what experts say

Paying off a loan before its tenure ends often feels like the right financial decision. It reduces the overall interest burden, frees up monthly cash flow and helps borrowers become debt-free sooner.
But does repaying a loan early automatically improve your credit score?
The answer is not as straightforward as a simple yes or no. While early repayment reflects financial discipline and responsible borrowing, it does not necessarily result in an immediate improvement in your credit score.
This is because credit scores are calculated using multiple factors, including your repayment history, credit utilisation ratio, credit mix, outstanding debt and the length of your credit history. In other words, your creditworthiness is built through consistent financial behaviour over time, not by a single action such as prepaying or closing a loan.
Explaining this, Kaushik Chatterjee, Founder & CEO of Lendingplate, said, "Early loan repayment reflects responsible financial behaviour, but it does not necessarily translate into an immediate boost in your credit score. Credit bureaus evaluate multiple factors, including repayment history, credit utilisation, credit mix, and the length of credit history. While prepaying a loan can strengthen your financial profile, consistently making timely repayments and maintaining healthy credit habits have a greater impact on building a strong credit score over time."
The takeaway is simple: don't view foreclosure or prepayment as a shortcut to a better credit score. Building a strong credit profile requires consistent repayment discipline and responsible use of credit over the long term.
The same principle applies to home loans. Although prepaying a home loan can significantly reduce the total interest paid, it should not be seen as a guaranteed way to improve your credit score.
Sharing his perspective, Atul Monga, CEO and Co-founder of BASIC Home Loan, said that early loan repayment is a financially prudent decision as it helps reduce the overall interest burden and strengthens a borrower's financial position.
However, he said, it should not be seen as a guaranteed way to improve one's credit score. Creditworthiness is built through consistent repayment behaviour, a balanced credit profile, responsible borrowing and prudent debt management over time.
“While reducing debt is always beneficial, borrowers should focus on maintaining repayment discipline, avoiding excessive leverage and keeping their overall credit profile healthy. Lenders assess multiple aspects of a borrower's financial behaviour, making long-term credit discipline far more important than any single action,” he added.
For home loan borrowers, maintaining a healthy credit profile is especially important, as it can influence future loan approvals, borrowing limits, and the interest rates lenders offer.
Before deciding to prepay or foreclose a loan, borrowers should evaluate a few key factors:
Highlighting this, Vijendra Singh Shekhawat, CEO of Choice Finserv Pvt. Ltd., said, “Early repayment doesn't automatically boost your credit score, and borrowers should know that. Voluntarily foreclosing a loan with a clean record is reported as 'closed', keeping your on-time EMI history intact, which lenders view positively. But it can also cause a brief dip by shortening your active credit history. What truly protects your score is consistent, on-time repayment, and ensuring the account is marked 'paid in full', never 'settled'. Weigh any foreclosure charges before deciding.”
A good credit score is built gradually through responsible financial habits. There are no quick fixes.
Prepaying a loan can be a smart financial move if it reduces your interest burden and fits your broader financial plan. However, it should not be viewed solely as a way to improve your credit score.
A strong credit profile is built through years of timely repayments, responsible borrowing and disciplined credit management. Early loan repayment may strengthen your financial position, but it is only one part of the bigger picture.
Shivam writes on personal finance, equity markets, and mutual funds. He has previously contributed to several leading publications, including Moneycontrol. He can be reached at shivam.shukla@htdigital.in
Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.