Money
Does repaying a home loan with MFs allow tax exemption on capital gains?
Summary
- The asset whose sale proceeds are to be invested should be held for the long term, the house must be bought one year after or before selling the main asset, and you must not own more than one house at the time of sale of the asset.
New Delhi: When you sell capital assets like shares, mutual funds (MFs) and gold, using the sale amount to buy a home exempts you from paying tax on the capital gains made. This tax break is available under section 54F of the Income Tax Act.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more