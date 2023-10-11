Does repaying a home loan with MFs allow tax exemption on capital gains?

What if I sell my shares as a single holder and want to buy the house in joint ownership?

You will get exemption, however, the purchase price for calculating exemption will not be the full amount. The general rule under 54F is that one must use the entire sale amount, and not just capital gains, to buy the property in order to claim exemption. When the property purchase price is less than the total sale amount of the capital asset, you get a deduction on a proportionate amount of capital gains. “In case of joint ownership, it is better to consider your share only for computing capital gains," said Karan Batra, managing partner, Chartered Club.