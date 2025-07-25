Does taking a small personal loan help build credit score? An explainer

If your credit score is low and you want to improve it, one of the most effective ways is to start small and build it over a long period of time. For instance, if raising ₹5 lakh is not possible, then you could start with a humble ₹50,000. After you repay the loan on time, you would be one step closer to raising a higher loan amount.
Once your credit score improves, you will be entitled to raise a loan of a higher amount. However, the bigger problem arises when you are not eligible to raise even a small amount of loan in the first place.
This could stem from two different scenarios:
Scenario I: You have a low credit score: If your credit score is low, you could build it gradually by applying for a lower denomination loan or credit card or both. Then gradually, you could prop up your credit score so that you could raise a bigger loan after 6 months to one year.
Scenario II: There is no credit history: There could be a situation where you do not have a credit score either because you are a student or because you do not have a credit history. In this case, you could start with a secured credit card which is issued against collateral of fixed deposit.
It is advantageous to take a small personal loan. Aside from building credit history, it diversifies the credit mix. These are some of the broad advantages of taking a small value loan.
I. Credit history: If a borrower doesn’t already have much credit history, a small loan adds to the credit profile, showing to lenders that they can handle borrowed money responsibly.
II. Diversifies credit mix: Credit information companies such as CRIF High Mark also consider having a mix of credit types which include credit cards and loans etc. A small personal loan can help improve this mix.
III. Responsible borrowing: A small loan taken and closed properly builds a track record of responsible borrowing, making you look less risky to banks.
Disclaimer: Mint has a tie-up with fintechs for providing credit, you will need to share your information if you apply. These tie-ups do not influence our editorial content. This article only intends to educate and spread awareness about credit needs like loans, credit cards and credit score. Mint does not promote or encourage taking credit as it comes with a set of risks such as high interest rates, hidden charges, etc. We advise investors to discuss with certified experts before taking any credit.
