Does taking a wedding loan lower your credit score? A clear guide

Many couples are now turning towards wedding loans, a form of personal loan to finance their big day. Given that such loans can help in fulfilling dreams, they can also have a meaningful impact on the borrower’s credit score.
Now, whether that impact is negative or positive depends mainly on the way this particular personal loan is managed and the overall credit behaviour of the borrower.
Sumit Sharma, Founder of Radian Finserv, says, “Wedding loans, when used prudently, can serve as an effective financial planning instrument rather than a burden. Like any other credit facility, their impact on an individual’s credit score depends largely on repayment discipline and overall credit utilisation. Timely repayments can strengthen one’s credit profile and expand future borrowing capacity, while delayed or missed payments can have the opposite effect.”
Hence, when a wedding loan is managed wisely, it can actually strengthen your credit standing. To accomplish the same following points must be given proper attention:
Still, poor management can easily turn a wedding loan from a pleasant experience to a trap. This can happen because of:
To make sure that your wedding loan boosts your credit profile and supports your credit score, you should follow the given steps diligently:
In conclusion, a wedding loan should never harm your credit score. In fact, when it is managed prudently, it can boost your creditworthiness and financial accountability. What ultimately matters is demonstrating sincerity in clearing your credit card bills and personal loan EMIs.
