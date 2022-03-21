Does the home loan overdraft benefit all borrowers?

Adhil Shetty, CEO, BankBazaar.com, said that when you decide to go for a home loan overdraft scheme, your lender will link your home loan account to your current or savings account. The equated monthly installment (EMI) you pay every month to service your home loan goes into this home loan account. You prepay your house loan whenever you deposit additional funds above your regular EMI. This prepayment reduces your outstanding loan figure and lowers the applicable interest rate. “So basically, if you have any amount lying in your savings bank account, you can transfer it to your home loan account so that you prepay your loan faster," said Shetty.