Does the Kotak Nifty Alpha 50 ETF make sense for investors?

“It’s more of a strategy-based index rather than a broad-based index. The broad-based index is predominantly market capitalization-based strategy, but here, there is an element of identifying top 50 alpha stocks from a universe of 300 stocks. It is like an aggressive growth style fund, which targets higher alpha. If someone is entering thinking that this fund will be a typical index fund, that is not the case," said Harshad Chetanwala, a Sebi-registered investment adviser and co-founder of MyWealthGrowth.com.