Does unregistered codicil alter the terms of a registered will?
The registration of a will or codicil is not compulsory or required. It has no bearing on the validity of such will.
In 2022, my father drafted a will which he registered. After his death two months ago, we found a codicil he had made in 2023 wherein he stipulated additional 5% allocation of his mutual fund portfolio to charity, with the remaining 85% to be divided between my brother and me. However, this codicil was not registered. Does this affect the validity of the will?
—Name withheld on request
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message